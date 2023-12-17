Strictly Come Dancing fans reduced to tears over star’s comeback during show’s final

Strictly Come Dancing fans were moved to tears during last night’s show as one star made her comeback to the beloved BBC show, during Saturday night’s final.

Saturday night’s final saw Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola walk away with the iconic Glitterball trophy.

The show also featured a performance from superstar Cher who performed her famous festive song DJ Play A Christmas Song, once all the dances were complete.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Viewers of the show became emotional during Saturday night’s show as professional dancer, Amy Dowden made a surprise appearance.

The dancer has appeared on the show since 2017 and did not return for this year’s series as she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in April.

During the final, the 33-year-old joined the current pros during the opening number.

amy dowden, the woman that you are. i am sobbing. seeing her on stage, dancing with the other pro’s again was everything. one of the bravest, strongest, most beautiful human 😭🤍 #Strictly #StrictlyFinal pic.twitter.com/SpjxgV7NcW — is it sammy? (@sapphicsukeve) December 16, 2023

Fans have now taken to their social media to comment on the star’s comeback, with many announcing that the Amy’s appearance made them emotional.

The UK when Amy Dowden appeared in the group dance #StrictlyFinal #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Btemk8evII — kevws (@kevwgs) December 16, 2023

The #StrictlyComeDancing final is always a joyous watch, but seeing Amy Dowden in the group opening dance was just magical. As the daughter of a breast cancer survivor, I understand that battle and what it’s taken for Amy to be there. Made me emotional. ❤️❤️ — Tracey Everatt (@Kingfisher_1985) December 17, 2023

Missed the start of last night’s Strictly so watching it back now. How wonderful to see the wonderful Amy Dowden on the dance floor again. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@caronmlindsay) December 17, 2023

The real winner of #StrictlyComeDancing was seeing Amy Dowden back on that dancefloor! 🥺🪩 — Theatre & Tonic 🎭 (@theatreandtonic) December 16, 2023

Gosh. After Bobby’s last dance on the #StrictlyFinal, I really want to give #amydowden a hug. She broke me! 😭 🫶 — Ian Perry (@ian_perry) December 16, 2023