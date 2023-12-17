Ad
Strictly Come Dancing fans reduced to tears over star’s comeback during show’s final

Aoife Butler
Strictly Come Dancing fans were moved to tears during last night’s show as one star made her comeback to the beloved BBC show, during Saturday night’s final.

Saturday night’s final saw Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola walk away with the iconic Glitterball trophy.

The show also featured a performance from superstar Cher who performed her famous festive song DJ Play A Christmas Song, once all the dances were complete.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Viewers of the show became emotional during Saturday night’s show as professional dancer, Amy Dowden made a surprise appearance.

The dancer has appeared on the show since 2017 and did not return for this year’s series as she was diagnosed with breast cancer back in April.

During the final, the 33-year-old joined the current pros during the opening number.

Fans have now taken to their social media to comment on the star’s comeback, with many announcing that the Amy’s appearance made them emotional.

