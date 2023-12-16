REVEALED: The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Three couples competed for the famous glitter ball trophy – including Layton Williams and his partner Nikita Kuzmin, plus Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell.

However, Ellie and Vito came out on top after receiving the majority of the public votes.

In the final, Ellie and Vito performed three routines: their Show Dance, their Favourite Dance and the Judges’ Pick of their dance from the series.

The judges chose for the couple to dance the Paso Doble, their Favourite Dance was the American Smooth and they performed their incredible Show Dance to On The Floor by Jennifer Lopez.

Superstar Cher performed her famous festive song DJ Play A Christmas Song, once all the dances were complete.

The Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing is set to air on BBC One at 16:40 on Sunday, December 25th.

Former UK Eurovision entry Sam Ryder is performing on the Christmas special this year, with pros Giovanni Pernice, Lauren Oakley, Kai Widdrington and Luba Mushtuk dancing along.