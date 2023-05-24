Strictly Come Dancing pro Amy Dowden reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Amy Dowden has revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Welsh native joined the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing pros in 2017.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Amy penned: “Hey all, I’ve got some news which isn’t easy to share.”

Amy continued: “I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I’m determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it. 💖”

Her fellow Strictly pro Dianne Buswell penned: “Our Welsh dragon is going to fight this !!!! and I can not wait for the moment you are back on that dance floor with us. We love you so much Amy 💕.”

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas wrote: “@amy_dowden my precious girl. Nanny and I are thinking about you at this time. You are a strong example to so many of resilience which I’ve witnessed first hand. A beautiful kind and funny young lady who will face things head on. You are sooo loved. I’ll see you soon my darling friend hugs and lots of warm cuddles. ❤️🔥.”

Meanwhile Oti Mabuse said: “Sending you love and power and all the strength 😍😍😍 – you’re such an incredible woman 💖 love you Amy! Take care of yourself 🙏🏾.”

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Amy revealed: “I’ve been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle.”

“But if I’m positive and strong, I’ve got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible.”

“With what I’ve done for Crohn’s, I want to do the same here,” the Strictly pro continued, citing her experience with the chronic condition.

“If I can try and turn this negative into a positive, it’s going to help me get through this.”

“You just don’t ever think it’s going to happen to you,” she added. “I hadn’t thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.”

Amy revealed it was her experience of doing the CoppaTrek! with Gi in support of breast health awareness last June that led to her breast cancer diagnosis.

“Last year, I did the CoppaFeel! trek and I spoke to so many incredible ladies who had battled breast cancer. I was thinking to myself: ‘I don’t even check my breasts.'”

“This last year, obviously, I made a conscious effort to check my breasts. CoppaFeel! has now potentially saved my life, because I don’t know how long this lump could have been there before I would have noticed and done something about it. So me speaking out might end up saving some other people’s lives because they start checking their breasts.”