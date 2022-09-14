Netflix’s The Crown sees surge in viewers following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s hit series The Crown has seen a surge in viewers following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch passed away peacefully on September 8 at the age of 96, and her state funeral is set to take place on September 19.

In a statement, Netflix said: “HRH Queen Elizabeth II was in the hearts and minds of viewers. Fans revisited Season 1 of The Crown, which entered the list for the first time in the seventh spot with 17.57 million hours viewed.”

Claire Foy starred as Queen Elizabeth in the first season of the historical drama, alongside Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh and John Lithgow as Winston Churchill.

The series followed the Queen’s ascension to the throne following the death of her father King George VI.

It also followed her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947, and the resignation of her first prime minister, Churchill, in 1955.

Olivia Colman played the Queen in seasons three and four of the show, and Imelda Staunton will play the late monarch in the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons.

The new cast for season five also includes Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as the Prince of Wales, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

In the show’s sixth season, Rufus Kampa will portray a young Prince William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play him during his late teenage years into his 20s.