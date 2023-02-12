Love Island fans predict this girl will have her head turned in Casa Amor

Love Island fans are already predicting Tanya will have her head turned in Casa Amor.

During Sunday’s episode, viewers saw the girls escape to the show’s infamous second villa, where they were greeted by six hunky new boys.

Casa Amor sees the boys and the girls separated into two villas in the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

As the girls made themselves at home in Casa Amor, they all chanted: “What happens in Casa Amor stays in Casa Amor.”

However, some fans noticed Tanya was particularly buzzed about Casa Amor, as they pointed out how quickly she got ready to leave the main villa.

In recent days, the 23-year-old’s romance with Shaq has hit rocky ground, as she admitted he was giving her the “ick”.

Fans are now convinced Tanya will have her head turned by a Casa Amor bombshell, and former contestant Dami Hope believes she may fall for his friend and fellow Irish man Martin Akinola.

See how viewers reacted to the episode below:

Martin….Tanya is waiting for you in that villa, I’m sure of it 🫣 #loveisland — Dami Hope (@Dami__Hope) February 12, 2023

Tanya’s never moved quicker in her life. She’s OUT of that villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jwQu2IBjBP — sissysnapethatwoman (@girlimsodoneplz) February 12, 2023

“i feel like it’s too soon”

tanya “babes no it’s fucking not” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kZeSgtpZgh — sza da shein (@iamthatbleep) February 12, 2023

Tanya is so done with this man “no it’s fucking not”🤣🤣🤣 #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/iSuVNdmHpw — lol (@dezire_a5) February 12, 2023

“out of sight out of mind” i know that’s right Tanya #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9eZcPCjxnf — Baehisn (@baehisn) February 12, 2023

Tanya’s reaction to the Casa text just screams she’s coming back with another guy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iYY5GB8RdS — shay☀️ (@sh_ayy98) February 12, 2023

Find out everything you need to know about the six new Casa Amor boys here, and read more about the six new girls heading into the main villa here.

