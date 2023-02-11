Meet the six girls heading into Love Island’s Casa Amor

Things are set to heat up in the Love Island villa as Casa Amor makes its long-awaited return.

For the sixth time in the show’s history, the boys and girls will be split into separate villas in the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by six new stunning girls and six new gorgeous guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

Here’s everything we know about the six gorgeous girls heading into Casa Amor:

Layla Al-Momani

Layla Al-Momani is a 28-year-old brand managing director from South West London.

Ahead of her stint in the villa, the 28-year-old revealed her ex is a famous singer, adding: “He wrote a few song about me since we broke up”.

Asked which boy she has her eye on, Layla responded: “Ron! He’s cheeky and he’s like a lad. I fancy Will too. My type is Louis Theroux and he just gives that vibe. I also fancy Shaq, but he seems to be unavailable!”

On what she’s looking for in a partner, the Londoner said: “Loyalty, drive and ambition. I want someone who really wants me, but also backs themselves and wants to succeed in life.”

Sammy James

Sammy James is a 27-year-old beauty buyer from Leicester.

Ahead of her stint in the villa, the 27-year-old, who currently lives in Dubai, said: “I’m here to bring the Dubai heat – it’s time to make these boys sweat.”

Speaking about which boys she has her eye on, Sammy revealed: “There’s a few… I’ve got my eye on Casey. He’s my number one, he’s cheeky! His blue eyes remind me of the ocean and I love the ocean; it makes me feel calm and connected. That’s the way he’s probably going to make me feel.”

“I also like the fact that he looks a little bit like Bradley Cooper who is definitely my celebrity crush! And then Tom – for the eye contact!”

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo is a 25-year-old dental receptionist from North London.

The 25-year-old, who is also a baker, said of what she’s looking for in a partner: “Someone who knows what they want. I already know what I want in my life; I want to be happy, be able to have someone to do life with and have a family.”

Speaking about which boys she has her eye on, Cynthia said: “Tom is the kind of guy I’d go for on the outside and Will looks like my exes!”

The North Londoner added: “I’ll be a girls’ girl, but only to girls that are my girls. If I have a connection with someone, I can’t stop that connection just because of what’s gone on, because that wouldn’t be fair to myself.”

Sanam Harrinanan

Sanam Harrinanan is a 24-year-old social worker from Bedford.

Ahead of her stint in the villa, Sanam said: “I’m a very flirtatious, bantery person. I’ve been told I’m a bit of a tease.”

Speaking about which boys she has her eye on, the 24-year-old revealed: “Kai is my number one. Job wise I think that we’d connect a lot and I think he’s cute! Tom, I love his beard!”

“He’s not my usual type, but there’s something about him that attracts me physically. Casey, he doesn’t seem that serious and I think you could have fun and banter with him.”

Lydia Karakyriakou

Lydia Karakyriakou is a 22-year-old retail customer assistant from Glasgow.

Speaking about which boy she wants to couple up with, the Scottish native said: “Casey, I love his personality. After seeing the way he spoke with Lana about their situation, I thought he was really upfront.”

“I respect that he didn’t beat around the bush and was honest about the way he felt.”

On what she’ll bring to the villa, Lydia revealed: “I’ll bring a lot of chat and a lot of flirtiness. I’m known as the ‘friend therapist’ back home, so I’ll definitely give a lot of advice to my fellow Islanders.”

Lynda Flix

Lynda Flix is a 22-year-old healthcare assistant and singer from Manchester.

Speaking about what she wants to find in a partner, Lynda said: “The most important thing is humour, he needs to be funny and be able to make me laugh. I also need someone that’s very energetic and exciting, he can’t be boring. If he’s boring, ‘Bye!’”

On which boys she has her eye on, the 22-year-old revealed: “Kai and Shaq, they’re both tall, dark and handsome.”

“Tom too, I like his eyes and they seem to be doing something for the girls, I want to experience that.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

