James Blunt opens up about his unlikely friendship with Hollywood legend on The Late Late Show

James Blunt opened up about his close friendship with Carrie Fisher on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Speaking to host Patrick Kielty, the British singer spoke about his time living with the legendary actress at her home in Los Angeles.

The actress, who was famously known for playing Princess Leia in the iconic Star Wars franchise, passed away at the age of 60 in 2016.

On Friday night’s show, James revealed how Carrie inspired one of his songs on his new album, Who We Used To Be.

Speaking of the late actress, James said: “She was the most amazing human being on the planet. With all her issues and problems, she was so creative. Very magical.”

“When she died, it was a terribly sad moment for me and I had been struggling to write a song for her and it’s managed to get on this new album, it’s called Dark Thought.”

The singer told the audience: “I lived with her for years in LA and I thought one morning ‘I’m going to go back to her house for inspiration’ and so I drove up the hill and all I found was a For Sale sign… I had my hand on the gate and tears started coming from my eyes and that’s the song I wrote for her.”

“So, I was having a proper blub and this minibus of tourists pulled up outside the house,” James continued.

“It was showing celebrity houses around Hollywood, and the tour guide said, `On the left, you’ll see the late, great Carrie Fisher’s house and, as you can see, some fans are still deeply moved by her passing…’ She would have enjoyed that moment.”

According to The Sunday Times, James met the Hollywood star just before he made his debut album, Back to Bedlam, in 2004.

When he told the actress he was recording in LA, she said he should live with her.

The 49-year-old went on to add how his hit song Goodbye My Lover was written in Carrie’s bathroom.

“She had a piano in her bathroom because that’s what you do in Los Angeles and we didn’t have a decent enough piano in the studio so I used hers,” James said on the show.

In 2017, he told The Sunday Times: “Fisher was my American mother, and a real inspiration.”

“My first album was called Back to Bedlam because I lived in a madhouse with her.”

James and Carrie were clearly very close, as the late actress was also godmother to his youngest son.