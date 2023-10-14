Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

Here’s how to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Tommy Fury is set to fight KSI tonight, October 14.

The pair will finally go head-to-head in the AO Arena, Manchester on a card that will also include a bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Dannis.

Both contenders are yet to suffer a defeat, so tonight’s fight is a huge career milestone for them.

@secondsout KSI vs Tommy Fury – WEIGH IN & CRAZY CAGE FACE OFF | #KSI #TommyFury #KSIFury #Misfits #DAZN #Boxing #fight #fighting #fyp #TysonFury #Manchester ♬ original sound – SecondsOut

The fight is expected to take place at roughly 10pm tonight.

According to Ladbrokes, Tommy is tipped to win the fight with odds at 1/3, while KSI’s odds rest at 5/2.

A draw or technical draw between the pair has odds at 14/1.

KSI vs Tommy Fury will be broadcast on DAZN.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us