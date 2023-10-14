Here’s how to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is set to fight KSI tonight, October 14.

The pair will finally go head-to-head in the AO Arena, Manchester on a card that will also include a bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Dannis.

Both contenders are yet to suffer a defeat, so tonight’s fight is a huge career milestone for them.

The fight is expected to take place at roughly 10pm tonight.

According to Ladbrokes, Tommy is tipped to win the fight with odds at 1/3, while KSI’s odds rest at 5/2.

A draw or technical draw between the pair has odds at 14/1.

KSI vs Tommy Fury will be broadcast on DAZN.