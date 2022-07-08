Explosive Casa Amor recoupling rakes in Love Island’s biggest audience in YEARS

Thursday’s explosive Casa Amor recoupling has raked in Love Island’s biggest audience since the 2019 final – which crowned Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea the winners.

The episode had 3.9 million ITV2 viewers on the edge of their seats, as they watched the OG Islanders decide whether they wanted to stick in their original couple, or recouple with one of the bombshells.

It’s TV audience was 3 million viewers strong on ITV2, which was up by 0.8 million on the equivalent episode last year.

Love Island was the most watched programme of the day by 16 to 34-year-olds, with 1.3 million viewers in that age range – making it the most watched programme on a digital channel so far this year in the UK.

These figures don’t include the viewership of Virgin Media Television, who exclusively air the series in Ireland on Virgin Media Two.

This year’s Casa Amor recoupling was the most explosive in its five-year history on the show.

As expected, Jay coupled up with new girl Chyna, and Danica came back from Casa Amor with Josh.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Dami and Indiyah both went their separate ways as Dami coupled up with Summer, and Indiyah returned from Casa Amor with Deji. Andrew and Tasha followed suit, as he decided to recouple with new girl Coco, and Tasha came back from Casa Amor with Billy. The only couples who decided to stick together were Ekin-Su & Davide, Gemma & Luca, and Paige & Jacques. However, Paige and Jacques’s reunion quickly turned sour as new girl Cheyanne announced that she had formed a connection with Jacques while Paige was away. Love Island host Laura Whitmore has also teased additional unaired drama from the intense episode. Tonight’s episode of Love Island promises to be just as explosive as the night before. Paige and Indiyah confront Jacques and Dami about their Casa Amor antics, while Coco threatens to expose Andrew to Tasha after he decides to cool things off with her. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment! NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.