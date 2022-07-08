Coco threatens to expose Andrew in Love Island teaser after he cools things off with her

Tonight’s Love Island teaser shows Coco threatening to expose Andrew after he cools things off with her.

Following last night’s explosive Casa Amor recoupling, Andrew tells Dami that he still has feelings for Tasha, and admits he is thinking of cooling things off with Coco.

Later that evening, he explains to Coco, “I’m gonna be completely honest with you and how I’m feeling as well. Just at the moment with Tasha being on my mind I feel like I don’t wanna lie to you and I don’t wanna say something to you if I don’t mean it yet.”

“So for me, I do wanna continue getting to know you of course…”

Coco interrupts him as she says, “But you just wanna do it really slowly?” to which he responds, “Just take a step back until my mind has cleared or whatever happens, happens.”

The bombshell then decides to pull Tasha for a chat about Andrew’s antics in Casa Amor.

She tells her, “I don’t think you would be happy with some of the things that were said or done.”

Tasha is taken aback by Coco’s comments and confronts Andrew, “I want you to be honest with me right now and tell me everything.”

She relays what Coco told her, and says, “You have probably been doing worse than what I’ve done with Billy!”

Andrew responds, “I put my hands up and what I’ve done initially out of anger, worse, granted, yes.”

“But I’ve never felt like we’re together in this situation, because you’ve got to know every single guy that walks through the door.”

Becoming more annoyed at the situation, Tasha says, “You keep playing the victim here! But you’ve been kissing her, doing whatever you’ve been doing in this Villa. You know, being in bed, kissing, canoodling, hugging.”

Later on, Coco reveals to some of the Islanders that more happened with Andrew than just a kiss.

Coco pulls Andrew aside to tell him that she told some of the other contestants, and warns him he needs to tell Tasha before someone else does.

Will Coco’s revelation add more fuel to the fire between Tasha and Andrew?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

