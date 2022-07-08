Paige and Indiyah call out Jacques and Dami over their behaviour in Love Island teaser

Love Island fans will get to see the fall out of the Casa Amor recoupling during tonight’s episode.

On Thursday night, we witnessed one of the most explosive Casa Amor recouplings in the show’s five-year history, as many of the Islanders had their heads turned.

As expected, Jay coupled up with new girl Chyna, and Danica came back from Casa Amor with Josh.

But in a dramatic turn of events, Dami and Indiyah both went their separate ways as Dami coupled up with Summer, and Indiyah returned from Casa Amor with Deji.

Andrew and Tasha followed suit, as he decided to recouple with new girl Coco, and Tasha came back from Casa Amor with Billy.

The only couples who decided to stick together were Ekin-Su & Davide, Gemma & Luca, and Paige & Jacques.

However, Paige and Jacques’s reunion quickly turned sour as new girl Cheyanne announced that she had formed a connection with Jacques while Paige was away.

Naturally, Paige was heartbroken over the revelation, and later sat down with Jacques to find out exactly what happened with Cheyanne.

But Jacques made matters even worse by reminding Paige they were both still “single”, suggesting he was free to do what he wanted while she was in Casa Amor.

The episode ended with Paige walking away from the rugby player in tears.

During tonight’s episode, Paige pulls Jacques for another chat to question his motives.

Paige says: “I get Casa is a test, but it’s only a test if you want it to be a test and you only want tests if you feel like something is missing or if you feel like something’s not 100%.

“Why did you do it if you didn’t have any of those things with her [Cheyanne] or if you genuinely felt that way about me? Because it’s not adding up. I’m not sure you quite understand how…”

Jacques says: “Look I know you’re hurt mate, I know you are. You deserve better…”

Paige then asks: “Well, why couldn’t you just have been better then?”

With things left hanging for Paige and Jacques, can they get back to where they were?

Elsewhere in the villa, Indiyah quizzes Dami over his time in main villa, and the Dublin native admits to kissing Summer more than once.

Considering she didn’t kiss Deji during her time in Casa Amor, Indiyah says: “I don’t really have much to say, we left on good terms. I’m a heartbreaker but I’m not disrespectful.”

Dami asks: “Do you think I was disrespectful?” and Indiyah replies: “Well, I didn’t kiss Deji.”

Dami then questions: “So are you done with me?”

How will Indiyah react to Dami’s admission? Will she continue getting to know Deji or will she want to turn her attention back to Dami?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

