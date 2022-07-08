Love Island host Laura Whitmore teases MORE unaired Casa Amor drama

Love Island host Laura Whitmore has teased more drama is about to unfold, following some unaired antics that took place in Casa Amor.

On Thursday night, we witnessed one of the most explosive Casa Amor recouplings in the show’s five-year history.

As expected, Jay coupled up with new girl Chyna, and Danica came back from Casa Amor with Josh.

Casa Amor is over and we have our new Couples, they are: ❤️ Chyna & Jay

❤️ Danica & Josh

❤️ Ekin-Su & Davide

❤️ Summer & Dami

❤️ Gemma & Luca

❤️ Coco & Andrew

❤️ Tasha & Billy

❤️ Paige & Jacques

❤️ Indiyah & Deji#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 7, 2022

But in a dramatic turn of events, Dami and Indiyah both went their separate ways as Dami coupled up with Summer, and Indiyah returned from Casa Amor with Deji.

Andrew and Tasha followed suit, as he decided to recouple with new girl Coco, and Tasha came back from Casa Amor with Billy.

The only couples who decided to stick together were Ekin-Su & Davide, Gemma & Luca, and Paige & Jacques.

However, Paige and Jacques’s reunion quickly turned sour as new girl Cheyanne announced that she had formed a connection with Jacques while Paige was away.

The intense recoupling had Love Island fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

But now, Love Island host Laura Whitmore has teased that there could be even more drama set to unfold…

Love Island viewer Linzi tweeted, “Why did @thewhitmore not ask the boys if they thought they would be standing there? Quite sure Ekin wouldn’t have been so mad at Davide.”

On Wednesday night, we saw Ekin-Su pull George aside and plead with him not to tell anyone about their in-bed antics from the night previous.

While the pair didn’t appear to share a kiss, something appeared to happen under the covers in the heat of the moment.

In response to Linzi’s question, Laura tweeted, “Not everything makes the show as a lot to fit into an hour, but everything always comes out… ;).”

Will Ekin-Su’s little secret be spilled on tonight’s episode, or will we have to wait for the highly-anticipated “movie night” to roll around and expose what really happened?

Not everything makes the show as a lot to fit into an hour , but everything always comes out… 😉 — Laura Whitmore ⚡️ (@thewhitmore) July 8, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.