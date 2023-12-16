Everything we know about the Strictly Come Dancing final

The final of Strictly Come Dancing will take place tonight.

The 21st series of the BBC show hit television back in September, and saw 15 celebrities take to the dancefloor.

Now after 12 weeks, only three finalists remain in the competition and will see one raise the Glitterball trophy during Saturday night’s final.

Annabel Croft and her pro partner Johannes Radebe were eliminated on Sunday night, leaving just three couples in the competition.

Saturday’s show will see Bobby Brazier and his pro partner Dianne Buswell, Layton Williams and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, and Ellie Leach and her pro partner Vito Coppola all compete for the coveted Glitterball trophy.

The final is set to air on Saturday, December 16 at 7pm on BBC One.

The remaining couples will perform three incredible routines in a bid to become this year’s Strictly Champion.

Their final three performances will be a favourite dance, show dance and judge’s pick.

During the show, the judges scores will only act as a guide, as the winner is entirely in the hands of the public.

Cher will also perform, and the cast of 2023 will return for one more epic routine.