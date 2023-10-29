Everyone is saying the same thing after Strictly addresses Amanda Abbington’s exit

Everyone is saying the same thing after Strictly Come Dancing addressed Amanda Abbington’s exit on Saturday night.

The BBC announced the Sherlock actress’ shock departure from the show earlier this week, wishing her “all the best for the future”.

The news came just weeks after it was reported that Amanda had threatened to quit the show after rumoured “tension” between her and Giovanni.

Despite reports of a “feud” between the pair, Giovanni took to Instagram to pay tribute to his former Strictly partner after her departure from the show, writing: ““Amanda… I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love ♥️.”

In a lengthy statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, Amanda broke her silence on her Strictly exit, but failed to mention Giovanni.

Fuelling rumours of a “feud” between them, Amanda and Giovanni failed to like each other’s Instagram posts about her departure from the show.

On Saturday night, Strictly co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman addressed Amanda’s departure from the show.

Speaking to viewers, they said: “Now earlier this week Amanda Abbington withdrew from the competition.”

“We are sending you all our love,” Tess and Claudia added before the studio audience gave Amanda a round of applause.

One X user penned: “Oh. Amanda just gets a short sentence and zero explanation. Hope she’s okay. #Strictly,” while another wrote: “So that’s all they are saying about Amanda.”

Taking to Instagram earlier this week to address her Strictly exit, Amanda wrote: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.”

Amanda continued: “It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

“I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them.”

“I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you. xxx.”

While a lengthy statement, Strictly fans noticed Amanda failed to thank or even mention her pro partner Giovanni.

Amanda’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin cryptically commented: “You are so incredible.”

“So unbelievably beautiful but also incredibly brave. I’m so proud to be your man xx.”

Fuelling rumours of a “feud” between them, Amanda and Giovanni failed to like each other’s Instagram posts about her departure from the show.

The former Strictly partners remain following each other on Instagram.