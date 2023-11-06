Ad
These are the best dupes for Hailey Bieber’s stunning statement earrings

Alongside her trending beauty fads, Hailey Bieber is well-known for her incredible fashion sense.

At the moment, fans are loving her statement earrings – in particular her Bottega Veneta drop earrings.

The 26-year-old paired the chunky earrings with her viral ‘strawberry girl’ makeup on August 4.

The Bottega Veneta drop earrings, which come in both silver and gold, retail for an eye-watering €580.

Want to get the look without the staggering price tag?

A number of Irish jewellery brands offer their versions of the stunning earrings – in both silver and gold, for a fraction of the price.

Shop Zo&Co’s Millie Hoops XL here, or Croía’s Chunky Teardrop Hoops here.

