These are the best dupes for Hailey Bieber’s stunning statement earrings

Alongside her trending beauty fads, Hailey Bieber is well-known for her incredible fashion sense.
At the moment, fans are loving her statement earrings – in particular her Bottega Veneta drop earrings.
The 26-year-old paired the chunky earrings with her viral ‘strawberry girl’ makeup on August 4.
The Bottega Veneta drop earrings, which come in both silver and gold, retail for an eye-watering €580.
Want to get the look without the staggering price tag?
A number of Irish jewellery brands offer their versions of the stunning earrings – in both silver and gold, for a fraction of the price.
Shop Zo&Co’s Millie Hoops XL here, or Croía’s Chunky Teardrop Hoops here.
