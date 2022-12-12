Steal Her Style: Rosanna Davison wows in glitzy gold dress for festive season

Rosanna Davison very rarely gets it wrong when it comes to fashion, and her latest look has us seriously swooning.

The mum-of-three was invited to Julian Benson’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball on Saturday night, but she had to pull out at the last minute as her twins Hugo and Oscar fell ill.

The former Miss World took to Instagram on the night to share a snap of what she was planning on wearing to the star-studded event, and she looked incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosanna Davison (@rosanna_davison)

The 38-year-old captioned the post: “All dressed up… and nowhere to go! Got glammed up for the @jbcffoundation Winter Wonderland Ball this evening but Hugo and Oscar had been in poor form all day and both developed temperatures this evening.”

“They wouldn’t settle to sleep at the normal time so stayed in to look after them ❤️‍🩹 They only want mummy cuddles when sick and I can’t leave @wesquirke to cope alone. Family always comes first ❤️”

“Absolutely gutted to miss it though… big hugs @judge_jules_offic and hope the night is a huge success ❤️❄️❤️”

As well as commenting on how “absolutely stunning” Rosanna looked, fans praised her for skipping the event to look after her children.

One wrote: “Good for you Rosanna. You made the right decision. You would have been worried all night if you went. 👏 you looked fabulous by the way.”

Another commented: “Beautiful ❤️ being a mammy always takes priority 👏”

Want to steal Rosanna’s style? You can buy her Nadine Merabi dress for €380 here.