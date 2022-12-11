PICS: Irish stars step out for the return of Julian Benson’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball

Julian Benson’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball returned for a third edition at The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road on Saturday night.

The ball raised much needed funds for the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and saw celebrity friends and supporters of Julian donning their glad rags for a glamorous evening of goodwill and entertainment in equal measure!

Since the charity’s inception in 2018, Julian has worked tirelessly to raise the money needed to purchase a house that families of CF patients can call a home away from home during lengthy hospital stays.

On Saturday night, the former DWTS judge announced plans to refurbish this house with the help of renovations supremo Dermot Bannon.

Upping the style stakes on the evening were long-time friends of Julian; Claudine Keane, Rosie Davison and Roz Lipsett.

The Dancing with the Stars cast were out in force with pro-dancers Karen Byrne and Laura Nolan, and Eur ovision star and current DWTS contestant Brooke Scullion all putting their best foot forward.

Social media superstar James Patrice, Jake Carter, Clementine Macniece, Elaine Crowley, Ryan and Michaela Andrews, Dermot Bannon, Gavin Duffy and glam host for the evening Lorraine Keane all walked the red carpet to support this wonderful charity.

The 400 guests were treated to amazing performances from some of the Ireland’s most talented entertainers.

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance flew in for their only corporate event on Irish soil this year.

Award-winning percussion ensemble Extreme Rhythm Dancers, Fly Youth Dance Company, aerial artist Lisette Krol, Galway City Chamber Choir, The Honeydews and Bello Duo also enthralled the audience on the night.

There was also an injection of 1950s glamour with an exquisite dance performance from The Blonde Bombshell – a reflection of the life of Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe.

