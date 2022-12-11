Ad
PICS: Irish stars step out for the return of Julian Benson’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball

Pictures SWM/Brian McEvoy Photography
Julian Benson’s Winter Wonderland Gala Ball returned for a third edition at The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road on Saturday night.

The ball raised much needed funds for the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and saw celebrity friends and supporters of Julian donning their glad rags for a glamorous evening of goodwill and entertainment in equal measure!

Since the charity’s inception in 2018, Julian has worked tirelessly to raise the money needed to purchase a house that families of CF patients can call a home away from home during lengthy hospital stays.

On Saturday night, the former DWTS judge announced plans to refurbish this house with the help of renovations supremo Dermot Bannon.

Julian Benson pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Julian Benson and Dermot Bannon pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Lorraine Keane,Julian Benson and Claudine Keane pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

Upping the style stakes on the evening were long-time friends of Julian; Claudine Keane, Rosie Davison and Roz Lipsett.

The Dancing with the Stars cast were out in force with pro-dancers Karen Byrne and Laura Nolan, and Eurovision star and current DWTS contestant Brooke Scullion all putting their best foot forward.

Social media superstar James Patrice, Jake Carter, Clementine Macniece, Elaine Crowley, Ryan and Michaela Andrews, Dermot Bannon, Gavin Duffy and glam host for the evening Lorraine Keane all walked the red carpet to support this wonderful charity.

The 400 guests were treated to amazing performances from some of the Ireland’s most talented entertainers.

Ivanna McMahon, Sean Montague, Pamela Uba and Brendan Scully pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Michaela O’Neill and Ryan Andrews pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sarah Lipsett pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Claudine Keane and her mother Joan Palmer pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Lorraine Keane pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Claudine Keane pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Brooke Scullion pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance flew in for their only corporate event on Irish soil this year.

Award-winning percussion ensemble Extreme Rhythm Dancers, Fly Youth Dance Company, aerial artist Lisette Krol, Galway City Chamber Choir, The Honeydews and Bello Duo also enthralled the audience on the night.

There was also an injection of 1950s glamour with an exquisite dance performance from The Blonde Bombshell – a reflection of the life of Hollywood superstar Marilyn Monroe.

Check out more photos below:

Stuart Mackey pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Pamela Uba pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Rosalind Lipsett pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Laura Nolan pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Avila Lipsett pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Elaine Stenson pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Designer Claire Garvey pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Dermot Bannon pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Dancer Ervinas Merfeldas pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Cristiona Aston pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Sean Montague and Brendan Scully pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Jake Carter pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Karen Byrne pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Elaine Crowley pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
James Patrice Butler pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Clementine MacNeice pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Jake Carter and Karen Byrne pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Michaela O’Neill pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
