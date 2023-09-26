Ad
HomeStyle

Latest Posts

Steal Her Style: Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri stuns in elegant midi dress on holidays

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Tasha Ghouri is currently soaking up the sunshine in Toulon, France.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2022 series of Love Island.

The reality star struck up a romance with her beau Andrew Le Page, and the couple went on to place fourth.

Tasha took to Instagram on Monday to share some snaps from her holiday.

Fans were in awe of her stunning baby blue midi dress, which she paired with a shoulder bag and flat sandals.

One Instagram user penned: “Cinderella 🤍💙,” while another wrote: “You look like a princess 👑😍🥹🩷✨.”

Want to steal Tasha’s style? Her dress is from House of CB, and you can shop it here for £159 (€182).

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us