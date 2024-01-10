Our favourite looks from the 2024 Governors Awards

A host of celebrities stepped out and attended the 14th Governors Awards on Tuesday.

The annual awards, held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, were established to balance the desire to honour individuals from the industry without worrying about the time constraints of the Oscars.

The prestigious event was held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, which saw Angela Basset take home an honorary Academy Award.

Angela Bassett says she’s going to keep her Honorary Award Oscar in the kitchen. #GovernorsAwards https://t.co/Gc0EZRPKNs pic.twitter.com/80CJGcDEUL — Variety (@Variety) January 10, 2024

Celebrities such as Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike, Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone and Natalie Portman all stepped out in elegant looks.

Take a look at some of our favourite looks from the red carpet below:

Barry Keoghan

Margot Robbie

Emily Blunt

Carey Mulligan

Cailee Spaeny

Ava DuVernay

America Ferrera

Olivia Rodrigo

Charles Melton