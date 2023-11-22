These celebrities are tipped to appear on Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show

Patrick Kielty will host his first Late Late Toy Show this Friday.

The popular comedian took over as host of The Late Late Show in September, following the departure of Ryan Tubridy after 14 years at the helm.

According to Ladbrokes, Patrick’s first Toy Show could break records with the most viewers ever – with the help of some celebrity guests.

The bookies make it just 5/1 that he will pull in the highest viewership ever, and a host of famous faces are tipped to take part.

As rumours swirl around a Girls Aloud reunion, the bookies have placed the odds at 1/2 that the iconic girlband will make a surprise appearance.

The group famously appeared on the Toy Show back in 2003, when they surprised five-year-old super fan Toby Kane as he sang a rendition of their hit song Jump.

Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot, who has exploded in popularity over the past year, is also hotly tipped to make an appearance, as well as Patrick’s wife Cat Deeley.

With Christmas on the near horizons, the bookies also reckon there is a 1/2 chance that Kielty will wear a festive red jumper, while it is 6/4 that it will be green.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes said: “Excitement is building ahead of Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show this Friday, and with punters having a flutter on everything from surprise appearances by Girls Aloud, to the colour of Kielty’s Christmas jumper, it could well be the biggest and best Toy Show yet!”

Check out Ladbrokes’ list of odds on this year’s Late Late Toy Show below:

1/2 Girls Aloud to perform

Evens Cian Ducrot to perform

2/1 Cat Deeley to make an appearance

5/1 Highest ever viewers

10/1 Kielty to swear live on air