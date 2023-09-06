The Wolfe Tones announce major new gig after Electric Picnic success

After setting new attendance records at Electric Picnic over the weekend, the Wolfe Tones are preparing to commemorate their six-decade-long musical journey with an anniversary concert in Dublin next year.

The band attracted the festival’s largest audience ever at the Electric Arena on Sunday, as thousands of fans gathered around the red and blue tent to watch their performance.

The Wolfe Tones have since announced a 60th anniversary concert, taking place at the 3Arena on September 12th, 2024.

*** MAJOR SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT ***

THE WOLFE TONES

The 60th Anniversary Concert

Sat 12th October, 2024

3Arena, Dublin!

On Sale 10am, Friday 15th Septemberhttps://t.co/bIV7s16wC6

Join us in 2024 as we celebrate the massive achievement of 60 years of The Wolfe Tones!#wolfetones60th pic.twitter.com/zTvcKXMNce — The Wolfe Tones 🇮🇪 (@wolfetones) September 6, 2023

The concert will include several “special guests”, and is being touted as a unique event to celebrate their major milestone.

It’s also expected to serve as a homecoming for many Irish expatriates.

In a career spanning from 1964 to the present, the band is renowned for performing ballads such as “Grace” and “Celtic Symphony.”

Tickets for the 3Arena anniversary concert will be available to purchase at 9am on Friday, September 15th, with prices starting at €46.20.