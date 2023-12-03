Social media star Lauren Whelan soft launches new romance

Lauren Whelan has soft launched her new romance.

Earlier this week, the social media star teased she had a new man in her life.

Lauren’s followers were convinced they had uncovered the identity of her mystery beau as TikTok star Shane Morgan.

On Saturday, Lauren shared a video on TikTok, which shows her new beau coming in to frame, picking her up and carrying her off camera.

One TikTok user penned: “She visually said ‘she’s taken’😭😍.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “not the soft launch.”

Last week, Lauren shared a ‘Get Ready with Me’ video of her getting ready for a double date.

The social media star revealed she and her mystery beau were heading out with her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend for their second date.

Speaking to her TikTok followers, Lauren said: “I’m so excited for this, because I’ve always wanted to go on a double date with my bestie.”

“My best friend’s boyfriend is actually the sweetest boy in the world, and I just think they’re gonna get along so well.”

“So, the plan tonight is for us all to go out for tapas and then go to a bar and have some drinks.”

“But he actually doesn’t drink, so we’re just gonna have kind of a chill night and then maybe go out and do a little bit of dancing. I’ll have like a cocktail or two, but we’re not gonna go too crazy.”

Meanwhile, Shane sparked rumours he’s dating Lauren when he told the same spiel about going on a second date, which happened to be a date with her, her best friend and her best friend’s boyfriend.

The TikToker also made reference to the fact that he doesn’t drink.