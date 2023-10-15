Sinead O’Connor was ‘confirmed’ to appear on THIS popular TV show before her untimely death

Sinead O’Connor was due to appear on the popular TV show Living With Lucy, before her sudden death in July.

In a new interview with The Sunday World, host Lucy Kennedy revealed the Nothing Compares 2 U singer was “fully onboard” to appear on her Virgin Media Television programme.

The presenter told the publication: “She was someone I would have loved to have lived with.”

“We spoke to her the series before this one about it, and she was fully onboard but at the time they were filming her biopic, which is now on Netflix I believe.”

“At the time she couldn’t because she had to wait for that to go out first before she could do any telly. But she was up for doing it after that and she could have been on this series, definitely.”

“What an interesting person. She was always somebody I admired. I loved the fact that she had an opinion, she was a strong female. So talented, so raw. And I was always attracted to her personality,” Lucy added.

The Living With Lucy host went on to say that: “I think like everybody – from her haunted voice to her opinions – any time she was on the Late Late, it was compelling viewing. She was just a very interesting, one off character.”

“I never met her, but like everybody my heart fell when I heard she died. It was just such a loss, and just so sad. When the hearse pulled outside her house in Bray, gosh just so very sad.”

The new season of Living With Lucy kicks off next Sunday evening on Virgin Media One, and it will see the host spend a weekend living with different celebrities. The stars set to appear on this year’s series include Katie Price, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson, RTÉ sports presenter Des Cahill, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, comedian Andrew Maxwell, and former footballer turned soccer pundit Richard Sadlier. Sinead, who shot to fame in the 90s for her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, sadly passed away in London on July 26th – aged 56. Her funeral took place on August 8th, and thousands turned out to pay their respects as the hearse carrying her coffin passed through Bray. She is survived by three of her children – Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane sadly died by suicide last year at the age of 17.