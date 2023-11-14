Ryan Tubridy reveals ‘big job’ on the night of The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy has revealed that he is set to take on a “big job” on the night of The Late Late Toy Show.

This will be the first toy show in 14 years without the Dublin native as its host.

The former The Late Late Show presenter took to his social media to announce that he will be turning on the Christmas lights in Clifden, Galway this year.

The 50-year-old took to his Instagram and informed his 255,000 followers that he will be switching on the Christmas lights in his “favourite town” of Clifden on Friday, November 24.

“Big job to do in a few weeks time as the good people of Clifden, Co. Galway have invited me to switch on their Christmas lights on Friday November 24 at 6pm.”

“I’m honoured! Any excuse to get back to my favourite town. Up to the attic now to dig out a jumper,” he wrote.

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the star and wish him luck.

The Instagram account, Christmas In Clifden wrote: “Ryan we are so delighted that you will be joining in our celebrations that evening! Thank you so much. Yes, please dig out a jumper!! 🎄💫”

Another wrote: “Well done Ryan they are lucky to have you.”

While a third said: “Delighted for you Ryan. Miss you on the telly and radio. Rte not the same without you 💔 😢 ❤️”

Goss.ie recently revealed that the ex RTÉ presenter has officially signed on to host a brand new show on Virgin Radio.

A well-placed source has told Goss.ie that the deal was signed earlier this week while Ryan was in the UK, following weeks of negotiations with his agent Noel Kelly.

Our source told us: “He’s been in negotiations with Virgin Radio for weeks now and they finally signed things off on Wednesday.”

“There was talk of Ryan staying in Ireland and flying back and forth but he has decided to fully move to London and will be relocating full time.”

“He was looking for the perfect role for some time, and London has always called to him. He’s ready for a brand new start and wants to set up a new life for himself.”