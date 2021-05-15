The former Miss World welcomed twin boys last year

Rosanna Davison gushes over her sons ‘twin bond’ by sharing sweet video

Rosanna Davison has gushed over her sons “twin bond” by sharing a sweet video of them.

The model mum and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, in November – one year after their first child, Sophia, was born via surrogate.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old posted an adorable clip of her sons holding hands.

Rosanna captioned the post: “That twin bond ❤️ Always smiling at each other and holding hands.”

Rosanna suffered 14 miscarriages before she decided to look into surrogacy with her husband Wes in 2018.

The couple went on to welcome their first child, Sophia, via gestational surrogate in November 2019.

Months later, Rosanna and Wes experienced a fertility miracle, as the 36-year-old fell pregnant with twins during the first coronavirus lockdown.

The former Miss World went on to give birth to identical twin boys, named Oscar and Hugo, in November 2020.