Niall Horan teases details about One Direction’s group chat – amid calls for a reunion

Niall Horan has teased details about One Direction’s group chat.

Speaking to E! News, the Mullingar native admitted: “We’ve had three or four group chats”.

“Some of them have been more quiet than others. This new one is definitely louder than most, and it’s been great.”

Niall continued: “I’m sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I’d see some messages.”

When questioned as to whether his upcoming album The Show will feature any of his former bandmates, The Voice US coach replied: “No. Now that’s a straight and easy answer”.

The news comes just weeks after Liam Payne was asked: “So when are we gonna see [One Direction] back together?”

The Wolverhampton native, who is newly single following his split from Kate Cassidy, replied: “Urgh, I don’t know, but we just started a new group chat. So…”



Liam then pointed at the camera and shrugged before the reporter chimed in: “Hey, you heard this, man. 1D is back soon.”

Over the years, rumours have sporadically swirled that the fivesome have been set to reunite.

The latest rumour, which went viral last month, was that Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan would reunite for the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden – whom they have always been good friends with.

Much to fans’ dismay, the five-strong boyband didn’t reunite for the final episode.

James previously revealed he didn’t want their reunion to be on the show because “when the day comes for them to reform – or just be seen together – it shouldn’t be in a four of five minute segment on a late night talk show.”

The fan-favourite boyband were formed on the seventh season of The X Factor, which aired on ITV in 2010.

While Matt Cardle ultimately won the programme, One Direction went on to become one of the best-selling boybands of all time.

During their time together, One Direction released five albums, went on four world tours, and starred in their own movie – before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016; One year prior, Zayn sensationally left the band to pursue a solo career.