Muireann O’Connell announced as host for The Gossies 2024

Goss.ie is delighted to announce that Muireann O’Connell will return as host for The Gossies 2024.

Taking place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall on Saturday, March 2nd, the Ireland AM presenter is back at the helm for the second year in a row.

Speaking about her return as host, Muireann said; “I don’t know how we’re going to top last year’s Gossies. There was a joyous madness in the air but we’re going to try!

“I am delighted to be back hosting one of the most fun parties in town this year.”

With this year’s theme announced as Shakespeare, over 300 attendees will enjoy a night of celebration and recognition as stars of TV, music, radio, film, social media and more are awarded for their roles in the entertainment industry.

All nominees will be announced on Tuesday, February 13th, with voting pages closing on February 27th.

Speaking about this year’s awards, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan said:

“I am so delighted to be back with our ninth Gossies. As always we will be bringing together the biggest and brightest stars Ireland has to offer, recognising some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, as well as celebrating some new up and coming faces.”

“Muireann is the perfect host to chat to our celebrities throughout the show and bring us through one of the biggest nights of the year.

“We are so excited to be having the awards in the RDS Concert Hall for the first time, and I can’t wait to show you how we will bring the Shakespeare theme to life.”

Each year the Gossies attract some of the biggest names in showbiz including Maura Higgins as well as fellow Love Island stars Ekin Su and Davide, Laura Anderson, Faye Winters and Damie Hope.

Previous Gossies winners include; Jamie Dornan, Nicky Byrne, Nicola Coughlan, Laura Whitmore, Barry Keoghan, Tommy Bowe, Sophie Murray, Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally, Rachel Gorry, Lucy Kennedy, Doireann Garrihy and Miriam Mullins.

As well as enjoy a three-course meal, fabulous goodie bags and a drinks reception, the black tie event will end with a brilliant DJ set from the one and only Billy Bunzari, who will kick off our official after party inside the venue.

All voting begins February 13th, on Goss.ie.