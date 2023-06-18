Michaela O’Neill shares stunning snaps from her hen party – ahead of Spanish wedding to Ryan Andrews

Michaela O’Neill has shared stunning snaps from her hen party.

The primary school teacher and her actor husband Ryan Andrews are set to tie the knot for the second time in Spain next month, after an intimate ceremony in Dublin last November.

Ahead of the couple’s Spanish wedding, Michaela celebrated her hen in style with some friends.

The Dublin native stunned in a sparkly white mini dress for the occasion, and she accessorised with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, pearl drop earrings, and a cute ‘Bride’ handbag and hairband.

The bridal party headed to the Vintage Cocktail Club in Templebar for a cocktail course, before enjoying a meal in FIRE Steakhouse and Bar on Dawson Street.

Michaela and Ryan announced their engagement in August 2021, after 15 years together.

Ryan, who is best known for playing Sean Cassidy in Fair City, popped the question to Michaela on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Ryan shared a sweet snap of him and Michaela lying on the sand, showing off her diamond engagement ring.

He simply captioned the post: “Forever! 💙 💍 13/08/2021.”

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dublin in November 2022.

They celebrated the occasion by checking into the lavish Westbury Hotel for a mini staycation.

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.