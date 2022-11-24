Ryan Andrews marries longterm love Michaela O’Neill in intimate ceremony

Ryan Andrews has officially married his longterm love Michaela O’Neill.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday, ahead of their second wedding in Spain next summer.

The newlyweds celebrated the occasion by checking into the lavish Westbury Hotel for a mini staycation.

Michaela shared a photo from their hotel room on Thursday morning, and revealed she had woken up as a “wife”.

The couple tied the knot with just immediate family in attendance, and plan to celebrate the occasion with all their loved-ones in Mallorca next summer.

Ryan previously told RSVP Live: “We are officially getting married at the end of November and our wedding will be in Spain next July.”

“You think that a registry office would be very simple but the closer it gets the more we are starting to add plans to it. We need a dress, a suit, meals and a hotel. We have family to take care of.

“Next year, we will have 80 people in Spain, if they all come. It could be a little bit less.”

The couple announced their engagement last August, after 15 years together.

Ryan popped the question to Michaela on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Ryan shared a sweet snap of him and Michaela lying on the sand, showing off her diamond engagement ring.

He simply captioned the post: “Forever! 💙 💍 13/08/2021.”