Fair City star Ryan Andrews on ‘cloud nine’ after proposing to longterm love Michaela

Fair City star Ryan Andrews on ‘cloud nine’ after proposing to longterm...

Ryan Andrews has revealed he’s on “cloud nine” after proposing to his longterm love Michaela O’Neill.

The couple, who have been together for 12 years, got engaged on Friday after Ryan popped the question on Ballymoney Beach in Co. Wexford.

Announcing the happy news on Instagram, Ryan shared a sweet snap of him and Michaela lying on the sand, showing off her diamond engagement ring.

He simply captioned the post: “Forever! 💙 💍 13/08/2021.”

Taking to Instagram this morning, Ryan posted videos of their al fresco breakfast at Marlfield House Hotel in Gorey.

The actor said he woke up “feeling like the luckiest person in the world” before he shared a clip of Michaela walking outside with white and gold balloons.

Ryan added: “An unforgettable day yesterday so much happened, we’re on cloud 9!”

Last September, the couple announced that they had bought their first house – where they hope to raise their kids someday.

During a recent interview with VIP magazine, the 28-year-old said: “Michaela wants about six kids.”

“We love children; we teach kids, Michaela has loads of nieces and nephews and we love them.”

“Having the house, we’re setting up our life for the future. It’s not going to happen any time soon, but starting a family is definitely on the cards.”