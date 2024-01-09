Meet the second singer hoping to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2024

Emerging rock sensation AILSHA has today been announced as the second hopeful bidding to represent Ireland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

AILSHA is one of six acts vying to represent Ireland in the contest, which is taking place in Malmö, Sweden in May of this year.

AILSHA’S song is entitled Go Tobann, which you can listen to here.

AILSHA joins Erica-Cody, who announced yesterday that she would also compete to represent Ireland at Eurovision.

Four further hopefuls will be unveiled on the Ray D’Arcy show on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week, with listeners getting to hear a first play of their entries.

The six contestants will compete on The Late Late Eurosong Special to determine who will go on to represent Ireland.

Further details on this show will be announced in the coming weeks.

AILSHA’s music is at the forefront of the current rock revival and has taken the music scene by storm in 2023 with four consecutive releases featured on BBC Radio One.

AILSHA is no stranger to the stage, having graced festivals like Electric Picnic and recently selling out a headline show with MCD Productions.