Maia Dunphy pens heartbreaking tribute to her late mum on her birthday: ‘We miss you’

Maia Dunphy has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late mum Helen on what would have been her birthday.

The writer’s beloved mother sadly passed away in February at the age of 76, after being diagnosed with cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet snap of Helen, Maia wrote: “It’s my lovely Mum’s birthday today, and it’s so discombobulating to not be sending a slightly out of tune song from Tom and telling her we’ll see her later.”

The broadcaster continued: “I miss being mildly berated for ‘spending too much’ on a gift that was never even a tenth of what she deserved.”

“She wasn’t a fan of photos, but she was delighted with this lockdown dress purchase, so didn’t protest. We miss you Nana. ❤️”

Presenter Lucy Kennedy commented on the post: “Thinking of you xxx”, while actress Victoria Smurfit wrote: “Happy birthday to her up above. She’s minding you ❤️”

