Maia Dunphy announces the death of her beloved mother Helen in heartbreaking post

Maia Dunphy has announced the death of her beloved mother Helen.

The writer and broadcaster took to Instagram on Sunday to share the sad news with her followers.

Alongside photos of her mum, Maia wrote: “I can’t believe I’m typing these words, but my darling Mum Helen passed away today.”

“Cancer is a f**king horror show, and I never trot out platitudes about ‘fighting battles’ because it seemingly implies some people don’t fight hard enough,” she continued.

“But my Mum bore her recent awful illness with the same stoicism she has approached everything in life, and those of you who know her well, will know how much has happened in these last difficult weeks and how she showed concern for everyone else until her last breath.”

“I have been with her every day, and Helen didn’t doubt for a second how much she was loved. She and my Dad, her beloved Tom, are married 50 years this Friday and we will be marking it as if she were here (but without her giving out to us for spending too much on gifts…).”

Maia wrote: “She was a remarkable woman; without pretension and with a very rare self-assuredness that was a testament to all the right choices she made in her life, and the acceptance of things she had no choice over.”

“She was the most dedicated Mum anyone could ever imagine; but even that was exceeded by her devotion to her only grandson. She and my Dad became my family unit again over the last 5 years, and I am so very grateful for their support and how much they loved my little Tom.”

“My Mum was a second Mum to him, and I simply could not have coped without her help. I’m lost without her already. We love you Mama. Sleep well.”

“Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful friends who’ve propped me up over this last 6 weeks. To those who called or text every day; and kept doing it even when I didn’t answer. And those who dropped over food or made me leave the hospital to get some air or do something else.”

“I will never forget it @lou_noonan @annagcork @paddyccourtney @kathrynthemurphy @aoife6500 @emmacobbe @aoifevida. (I typed this in a daze, and in hindsight should have chosen different photos, but these ones made me smile).”

Rosanna Davison commented on the post: “Oh Maia. I’m so sorry to hear it. Sending you lots and lots of love.”

Muireann O’Connell wrote: “Ahh Maïa, I am so unbelievably sorry that you’re all having to go through this. I know how much your lovely mother Helen meant to you all. My heart is broken for you.”

Georgia Crawford added: “I’m so so sorry to hear this Maia. Your mum is beautiful, she’ll always be with you guiding you through life. I can’t imagine your pain. Sending all my love to you.”

