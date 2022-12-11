Irish influencer Shauna Lindsay shows her support for boyfriend Johnny B as he sells out 3Arena

Irish influencer Shauna Lindsay showed her support for her boyfriend Johnny B on Saturday night.

The 2 Johnnies star performed a sold-out show alongside his close pal and fellow comedian Johnny Smacks at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Shauna, who Goss.ie exclusively revealed is dating the Tipperary native, attended the gig alongside her friend Megan Virgo.

The model dashed home from London with Glenda Gilson and James Kavanagh to attend her beau’s gig, after they got stuck in England’s capital city due to the adverse weather conditions over the weekend.

The former Miss Ireland contestant wrote on her Instagram Stories on Saturday: “Our flight home to Dublin was cancelled yesterday after we were left sitting on the runway for over 3 hours.”

“Rescheduled for late this evening which was no good for a few of us & also a load of flights got cancelled into Dublin again today,” Shauna continued.

“Booked a flight to Shannon Airport this morning, which is already delayed but hoping for the best. Send prayers that we made it back to the motherland today.”

Goss.ie exclusively revealed Shauna and Johnny B were dating in August, after they went on a romantic trip to Rome together.

Sources close to the couple told Goss.ie at the time that while the relationship was “new” they were both really “enjoying themselves”.

“After getting catfished, Johnny B was obviously much more cautious about girls trying to contact him on social media, he didn’t seem interested in dating anyone,” an insider told us.

“Then he got close to Shauna and has been taking things slow but things are going really well between them.”

Their romance came just weeks after the story of the GAA Catfish, which aired on The 2 Johnnies Podcast, went viral.

In the episode Johnny revealed he had been the victim of a catfish, who he named ‘Nikki’ to protect her identity.

Johnny detailed now himself and a number of inter county GAA players were all fooled by the same woman.

As well as running the hugely popular podcast alongside Johnny ‘Smacks’ McMahon, they also both host drivetime radio show Drive It With The 2 Johnnies on 2FM.