Irish influencer Lauren Arthurs welcomes her first child

Irish influencer Lauren Arthurs has welcomed her first child with her husband John O’Flynn.

The new mum took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the exciting news with her 125k followers.

She wrote: “17/06/23. At 36 weeks she decided she was ready & changed our lives for the better 🫶🏻 My little family, my heart is filled with so much love it could burst 💞”

Louise Cooney, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark, commented: “Awww lauren huge huge congrats to you and john ❤️❤️❤️”

Sophie Murray wrote: “🥹🥹🥹!!! Huge congratulations guys omg 🥹🫶🏼❤️”

New mum Clementine MacNeice commented: “Awwww Huge congrats Lauren! Gorgeous news ❤️”

Lauren and John tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle back in November 2021, surrounded by their family and friends.

The couple got engaged during a trip to Italy back in 2019, after 13 years together.

They announced their pregnancy news earlier this year, writing on Instagram at the time: “Our next chapter awaits…. 🫶🏻”