Irish influencer Erika Fox announces her engagement to longtime boyfriend Tommy O’Callaghan

Irish influencer Erika Fox has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Tommy O’Callaghan.

The Kerry native, who is otherwise known as Retro Flame, shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday.

Posting photos of Tommy proposing on the beach, Erika simply captioned the post: “YES!!! 💍😭🤍.”

The photos show Tommy down on one knee, surrounded by a display of white roses on the beach.

The Kardashian-esque proposal took place in The Hamptons, where Erika thought she was shooting a campaign for her collection with Irish jewellery brand Loulerie.

Erika and Tommy went to school together in Kerry, and have been dating since they were teenagers.

The fashion and beauty blogger has amassed an Instagram following of 162k since the pair moved to New York together over eight years ago.

Known for her stunning outfit posts and travel content, fans have grown to love following Erika’s life in the Big Apple over the past few years.

After graduating with a commerce degree from NUI Galway, Erika decided to take the plunge and move to NYC in 2015.

She initially worked as a social media manager for renowned fashion brand Vince Camuto while working on her blog, Retro Flame, part-time.

But as her following started to grow, Erika applied for an O1 visa and decided to work on her blogging and influencing work full-time.

She has since worked on huge campaigns and collaborated with major international brands, securing her place as one of Ireland’s most well-known influencers.