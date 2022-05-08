Irish Eurovision 2022 hopeful Brooke Scullion reveals she’s ‘besties’ with THIS Derry Girls star

Ireland’s Eurovision 2022 hopeful Brooke Scullion has revealed that she is “besties” with Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

The 23-year-old, who will perform ‘That’s Rich’ in the second Eurovision semi-final in Turin on Thursday, even made a cameo appearance in the second season of the hit sitcom.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final, Brooke recalled: “I was in the second season I had the line ‘Protestants love cleaning’.”

“Me and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell follow each other on Instagram, we are besties,” the Derry native added.

The former Voice UK contestant admitted she is not confident that she’ll secure a place in Saturday’s grand final, telling Goss.ie: “Nobody is confident going into the final. I am confident I will do a good performance. I’m confident that I’m not going to let myself down or the country down.”

“I just hope people lift the phone. The north can actually vote, which is a really important thing to get out there. The UK can vote for my semi-final on the 12th of May, which means the North of Ireland is eligible to vote which is amazing.”

“I really hope that people get behind it because as I say it’s a really striking performance and it’s so different from anything Ireland has ever produced ever, not even in the last few years, but ever. I’m really excited about it.”

Brooke will perform in the second Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final on Thursday, May 12, which will be broadcast live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 at 8pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm. You can catch it live on RTÉ One, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1.