Ireland AM’s Katja Mia left starstruck after popular singer wishes her a happy birthday

Katja Mia was left starstruck after Beyoncé wished her a happy birthday.

The Ireland AM presenter jetted to Cardiff earlier this week to see the 41-year-old perform, after she snubbed Ireland on the European leg of her Renaissance tour.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the concert to show off her outfit, Katja joked: “@beyonce is throwing me a birthday party ahhh✨🎂👽 #birthdaygirl.”

Taking to her Instagram story at the concert, Katja revealed she made a sign which read: “Birthday Girl. 27. Thanks for throwing my bday party.”

In a sweet video, Beyoncé took to the stage right in front of the 27-year-old, smiled and wished her a happy birthday.

The Ireland AM presenter, who was notably starstruck, wrote: “Now adding ‘Beyoncé wished me happy birthday’ to my CV.”

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour officially kicked off on Wednesday, May 10, in Stockholm, Sweden.

The mom-of-three, who hasn’t been on tour since 2016, didn’t disappoint as she belted out over 45 songs across a three-hour set.

Queen Bey opened the show in a silver jumpsuit with a rendition of Dangerously in Love, before performing a medley of hits from all seven of her studio albums.

The Renaissance World Tour will continue across Europe through June, before the North American leg kicks off in July.

According to Forbes, the tour could gross up to $2.4 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends in September.

The publication explains that the estimate is based on “optimistic” assumptions on the number of fans buying tickets and a high average ticket price of $700.

The estimate also includes the “considerable share” of merchandise proceeds Beyoncé will take home, and the tour expenses she will have to pay.

Beyoncé released her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE last year.

The album includes tracks Break My Soul, I’m That Girl, Cozy, Alien Superstar, Cuff It, Energy, Church Girl, Plastic Off The Sofa, Virgo’s Groove, Move, Heated, Thique, All Up In Your Mind, America Has A Problem, Pure/Honey, and Summer Renaissance.

Check out the full setlist for the Renaissance World Tour below:

Dangerously in Love Flaws and All 1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down I Care Energy (Interlude) I’m That Girl Cozy Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams Lift Off 7/11 (Interlude) Cuff It / Cuff It (Wetter Remix) Energy Break My Soul / Break My Soul (Queens Mix) No Angel / Pretty Hurts (Interlude) Formation Diva Run the World (Girls) My Power Black Parade / Alright Savage (Megan Thee Stallion remix) Partition Yonce / Family Feud (Interlude) Church Girl Get Me Bodied Before I Let Go / Freakum Dress Rather Die Young Love on Top / I Want You Back (Jackson 5 Cover) Crazy in Love Green Light (Interlude) Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Naughty Girl Move Heated Already / Kitty Kat / Flawless / Find Your Way Back / Heard About Us / End of Time (Interlude) Thique / Toxic (Britney Spears cover) All Up In Your Mind Drunk in Love Ghost (Interlude) America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Blow Pure / Runaway (Interlude) Summer Renaissance