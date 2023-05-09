EXCLUSIVE! Pat Shortt backs a comedian to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show amid Patrick Kielty speculation

Pat Shortt has backed a comedian to replace Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show, amid speculation Patrick Kielty has landed the gig.

Ryan will host his final show on May 26th, after 14 years at the helm.

Patrick is the current favourite to take over from Ryan, with sources claiming it’s a “done deal”.

Goss.ie caught up with Pat and his daughter Faye at the 2023 IFTAs on Sunday, and he weighed in on the debate.

The 55-year-old said: “If you follow Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, the American style format, then yeah a comedian would be a good person [for the gig]. Someone in the entertainment [industry].”

“I do think it needs a shake-up, it needs a change. But I’m not the person to make the decisions. This is a good opportunity, now that you’ve got a change, to do something with it.”

“I think Ryan did an amazing job, I think Pat Kenny did a great job, and Gaye Byrne was the legend that he was. It’s now time to do something different, why not?”

When asked if he was going to throw his hat in the ring, Pat laughed and said: “Oh god no! No, no, no!”

“It’s a huge commitment. It’s a massive, massive commitment. So anyone who does take it on, good luck to them.”

“It’s a lot of work, and it’s a tough gig. It’s one of the toughest out there so good luck to them. You’d want to be match fit for that.”

Check out the interview below: