Dermot Bannon confirms return date for Room to Improve

Dermot Bannon has confirmed a return date for Room to Improve.

The RTÉ star told RSVP Live: “Room to Improve returns on January 8, in just two weeks time.”

The architect is also set to team up with former Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson for a special episode to open a facility for the families of Cystic Fibrosis patients in Dublin.

Julian Benson CF Foundation was set up in 2018.

Since then, the TV personality has worked to fundraise the money needed to buy a house that families of cystic fibrosis patients can stay in while they’re away from home during lengthy hospital stays.

Dermot told the publication: “We will work our backsides off over the next year to get this done. What we do need is some cash in our back pockets. We still need money to do basic things.”

“Getting money now puts a building like this back into our control. If we have money in our pockets it means we can attend to things and we can control timing, and that is huge.”

“He has bought an amazing building but it is a wreck. We have to put a heart into the house.”

“The first thing we need to do is make the house weather tight and we need to sort out the brick work, the roof and the damp,” Dermot added. “From there, we can then begin work on the inside. That will seal up the building and buy us some time.”

Meanwhile, Julian said: “This house will make a massive difference to cystic fibrosis patients in Ireland. There is nothing like this in Ireland at the moment.”

“It is a dedicated house that will be there forever for patients. This will be there long after we’re gone.”