Clementine MacNeice shares stunning video of her wedding day: ‘The best day of my life’

Clementine MacNeice has shared a stunning video of her wedding day.

The celebrity stylist married her longtime love Jamie Lynch at Kilshane House in Co. Tipperary last Thursday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to shared a montage of clips from her special day, Clementine wrote: “I haven’t shared much from our day, but when Kevin @littlebearfilm sent this video to us at the beginning of our honeymoon, after watching it about 30times and sending it to our loved ones, I wanted to share on here ❤️ (I cry everytime I see my dad’s reaction).”



“Marrying Jamie undoubtedly was the best day of my life, for obvious reasons… But it is also the people that make the day. Surrounded by our family and friends, that’s what made it special. I’ve never laughed so much and partied so much, 6am both nights and we have just about recovered!! 😂🎉”

“Thank you @littlebearfilm for capturing these very special moments and everything else you did on our day, it didn’t go unnoticed. We will be sure to watch this another 30 times before the honeymoon is out! #JustMarried” she added.

Clementine and Jamie planned their big day in just a few months, as they only got engaged back in June.

Their wedding was attended by a host of well-known faces, including Clementine’s best friend and social media star James Patrice – who was her Man of Honour.