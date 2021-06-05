Celebrity stylist Clementine MacNeice announces her engagement

The influencer has admitted she's on "cloud nine"

Clementine MacNeice has announced her engagement to her longterm love Jamie Lynch.

The celebrity stylist and influencer shared the exciting news on Instagram today, alongside a sweet snap of her and Jamie at the beach.

She captioned the post: “A week ago today…💍 On the most beautiful day, in our favourite spot, I said yes❤️We have been on cloud 9 ever since! 🥂🎉.”

The couple bought their first house together last year, and officially moved in last May.

Clementine’s post was flooded with well wishes from her influencer pals, including her best friend James Patrice.

James commented: “YES YES YES ❤️ Living for this doesn’t even cut it doll 😭💖 x.”

Tara Anderson wrote: “I’m so happy! The most beautiful couple! Roll on the wedding 👰.”

Aoibhin Garrihy also commented: “Gorgeous news ❤️ congrats you two xxx.”