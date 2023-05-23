Charleen Murphy responds to speculation she secretly got engaged to her footballer beau on romantic holiday

Charleen Murphy has responded to speculation she secretly got engaged to her footballer beau Dano Mandroiu in Barbados.

The couple jetted to the Caribbean island earlier this month, and have been documenting their romantic trip on social media.

On Monday, Charleen revealed Dano had surprised her with a candlelit dinner on the beach for their last night of the holiday.

The sports star’s sweet gesture lead fans to believe he was going to propose.

However, Charleen has confirmed he hasn’t popped the question just yet.

Alongside a video of Dano walking to their table on the beach, the Dublin native wrote: “So many DMs asking did Dano propose 😂 not yet hehe.”

The couple have enjoyed some much-needed time together in Barbados, as they’re currently living in different countries.

The former Shamrock Rovers player is signed with Lincoln City F.C. in the UK, while Charleen is mostly based in Dublin.

The social media star was left heartbroken when they split last summer, but they rekindled their romance just a few months later.

The influencer had a rocky start to her year, as she was the victim of an alleged “vicious attack” in February.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to the social media star, after he allegedly punched her in the back of the head at a hotel in Dublin.

The alleged incident occurred after Charleen, who has a following of 202k on Instagram and 153k on TikTok, posted her location on social media.