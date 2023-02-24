Charleen Murphy thanks her fans for their support after ‘vicious attack’

Charleen Murphy has thanked fans for their support, after she was allegedly the victim of a “violent attack”.

The Irish influencer was enjoying a dinner with a friend in a Dublin hotel earlier this month when the alleged incident occurred.

A 27-year-old man allegedly approached Charleen from behind and “punched her full force to the back of the head”.

Charleen took to her Instagram story on Thursday to say: “Hi, Oh my God I feel like I haven’t been on here in ages.”

“I found stories the hardest to come back to, something stopped me coming on because obviously I was posting pictures and all last week.”

“That helps me because it’s a creative outlet for me. When you’re going through any situation, being creative and taking your mind off it is the best thing.”

“I didn’t want to go complete ghost and not do what I enjoy doing, I genuinely love my job. But I’m back to actual work today.”

“I’ve said this before but I’ve never been so grateful for the community I’ve built on here of amazing, amazing people. It sounds so cringe saying that but I don’t care.”

“I really felt like that and I felt so much love from everyone, which I’m just so grateful for even if people don’t follow me they’re reaching out.”

“It just has meant literally the world and I can’t ever thank yous enough for that.”

Charleen continued to say that when she has the ability to talk about things she’ll “scream and shout”, but noted that there will be time for advocacy in the future.

According to a court report, Craig O’Brien, 27, was remanded in custody by Judge Paula Murphy when he appeared at Dublin District Court last Saturday.

During the hearing, Garda Stephen McDonnell objected to bail as he stressed the seriousness of the alleged incident.

The court heard that the man was “someone known to her and her friend through personal online abuse on various social media accounts”.

It was alleged the accused entered the hotel and paid for a drink at 9.30pm, before he attacked Charleen a minute later.

The court heard how Charleen’s head rebounded off a glass in front of her when she was punched, resulting in a two-inch laceration to the right side her face.

The social media star went to St James’s Hospital where she received stitches, and left A&E at 5am.

Charleen said she and her friend recognised him from “previous online abuse”, and it’s alleged he sent her a voice message on social media after the incident saying, “How’s the head?”

The next day, Charleen appeared in court to give evidence at the bail hearing.

The court heard that she had previously blocked the accused on social media, but he allegedly continued to create fake accounts to contact her.

Following the incident, Gardaí searched the residence of the accused, and seized clothing as evidence.

Mr O’Brien later came to Pearse Street Garda station to be interviewed, and Garda McDonnell maintained that the accused indicated that he intended to leave the country.

During the hearing, the defence pleaded with the court to grant bail with conditions including a social media ban.

His solicitor argued that he presented himself at a Garda station, which was not indicative of someone who would evade justice, and pointed out that he’s currently looking after his mother and receiving a €200 a week carer’s allowance.

The judge was also told that the accused, who has not yet indicted a plea, suffered from anxiety and depression.

In her ruling, Judge Murphy refused bail, but stressed that this was not the hearing of the case, and the accused had the presumption of innocence.

Mr O’Brien was remanded in custody, and ordered to appear at Cloverhill District Court on February 17.