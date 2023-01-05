Irish influencer Charleen Murphy confirms she’s back with her footballer ex

Irish influencer Charleen Murphy has confirmed she’s back with her ex-boyfriend Dano Mandroiu.

The social media star was left heartbroken when she split from her footballer beau last summer, but the couple have since rekindled their romance.

Posting photos of them together on Instagram, Charleen quipped: “Guess whos back.”

A host of Charleen’s influencer pals reacted to the news in the comment section, with Niamh Cullen writing: “YAYYYY😭❤️ was waiting for this post.”

Sean Phipps also commented: “I’m gorilla gluing you together so yous can never leave again 😭🤍.”

The news comes after Charleen recently teased she was seeing someone again, after posting photos with a mystery man on Instagram.

The 23-year-old confirmed her split from Dano, who plays for EFL League One club Lincoln City, last June.

At the time, the social media star insisted “nothing bad” happened between them, and said their break up was something she “had to do” for herself.

Speaking on the Hold My Drink podcast, which she hosts with her close friend Ellie Kelly, she confessed: “I think I put a lot of pressure on the relationship with Instagram and stuff.”

“People used to always text me saying, ‘Oh my god, yous are just perfect together, you’re going to be together forever.’ So I think in my head, I was like I need to keep people happy.”

“Not that I was keeping up with appearances, but I thought people might be disappointed in me if we broke up.”

“I was so concerned, but I had to do it for me… It just came from a place of me needing to do it for myself, there was nothing bad. People just wanted there to be something bad.”

Charleen continued: “What I found the hardest when we broke up was.. I had a necklace with his name on it, and I actually wore that for longer than we were together because I was afraid of people noticing it. EVERYONE copped it straight away… That was tough.”

“There was so many rumours going around,” Charleen recalled, admitting she even heard a rumour that she was dating former Love Island star Greg O’Shea.

“I found [the rumours] very, very difficult… I was sitting at home in the horrors for like a month when all those rumours were going around. When I was going through the break-up as well I was so f**king upset, because it’s just a horrible feeling.”

Charleen told listeners: “It’s very strange this time having a good break-up, because I’ve only ever had toxic break-ups in the past. It’s nearly easier when you hate them, but I don’t.”

“It’s normal to have doubts in a relationship, but if it’s more doubts than not then you’re probably not in the right relationship,” she added.