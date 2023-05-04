Bruce Springsteen visits Shane MacGowan at his home ahead of Dublin gigs

Bruce Springsteen paid a visit to Shane MacGowan ahead of his gigs in Dublin over the next few days.

The legendary singer arrived in Ireland this week, ahead of his planned concerts at The RDS on May 5, 7, & 9.

Before hitting the stage, Bruce took the time to visit Shane and his wife Victoria Mary Clarke at their home in Dublin.

What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss!!! ⁦@springsteen⁩ ⁦@ShaneMacGowan⁩ Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius! pic.twitter.com/waXwmWOHTZ — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) May 3, 2023

Sharing a sweet snap of Bruce and Shane on Twitter, Victoria wrote: “What an amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss!!!⁦@springsteen @ShaneMacGowan.”

“Such a truly wonderful man and a total genius!” she added.

Shane sparked concern late last year due to a bout of ill health.

In December, his wife Victoria tweeted a photo of The Pogues frontman and asked fans for prayers.

Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n4TUCHCVOq — @victoriamary (@Victoriamary) December 5, 2022

She wrote: “Please send prayers and healing vibes to @ShaneMacGowan in hospital again and really hoping to get out asap!! Thank you.”

In a follow-up tweet, Victoria added: “I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for @ShaneMacGowan, he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok. I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

The Pogues frontman has been using a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis back in 2015.

In early 2021, the singer also broke his knee after he fell at their home in Dublin.

Victoria and Shane tied the knot at Copenhagen City Hall in Denmark back in November 2018, following their 13-year engagement.

The couple had a small guest list, including their famous friend Johnny Depp.