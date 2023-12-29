Arthur Gourounlian pays emotional tribute to ‘one in a million’ friend and mentor – who has sadly passed away

Arthur Gourounlian has paid an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and mentor, who has sadly passed away.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has been left heartbroken over the death of Adeline Knorr, who died on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of them together, Arthur wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I am writing this last message to you, I still can’t believe it, and I don’t want to believe it either.”

“Life can be very unjust at times, and your absence from our lives is deeply saddening, you were there for me since day one in my choreography chapter, and the memories we created together will be cherished forever.”

“Thank you for all the fun and laughter we shared, we travelled the world and experienced the coolest and funniest moments together.”

“You knew how to make me feel good with always having some ice cream or a cake in hand in case I needed some energy, and I kept telling you I was on a diet,” he reminisced.

“You were one in a million, and I am grateful to have known you. Now, you are with your beloved mother, and I hope you both have a beautiful catch-up and reminisce about the good old days.”

“I will always cherish you forever. Rest in peace BOSS aka Adelinde Knorr.”

Arthur shared a series of photos with his followers and said: “We were always in sync with each other, and you never questioned anything twice. If I said I wanted to fly an elephant onto the catwalk, you would say go for it!”

“It was always ‘work hard, play hard’ with you. It was a pleasure spending the past 13 years by your side… Thank you so much for everything.”