Amy Huberman celebrates son’s third birthday with witty Instagram post

Amy Huberman has celebrated her son’s third birthday with a witty post shared to her Instagram account.

The Finding Joy actress shares three children with her husband Brian O’Driscoll.

The couple are parents to a daughter named Sadie, 10, and two sons, named Billy, 8, and Ted, who is now 3.

The mother-of-three has shared a snap of her son’s birthday balloon to her Instagram and wittingly put: “My youngest housemate is 3.”

“Even though he never has keys, never replaces the milk in the fridge, wakes the rest of the housemates in the middle of the night, he knows how to rock a loose curl and a button nose and that’s the main thing.”

Amy’s friends took to the comments to wish Ted a happy birthday.

Laura Whitmore wrote: “Happy Birthday to the legend that is Ted! X”

Lucy Kennedy said: “Please kiss the birthday boy from me 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 Xxx”

While Dr. Ciara Kelly said: “Awww happy birthday Ted!”