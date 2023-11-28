New book on Royal family pulled from shelves after Dutch version ‘names’ person who ‘questioned’ Archie’s skin colour

A new book on the British Royal family has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands.

Xander, the publishers of the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, have put sales of the book on hold “temporarily” over what it calls an “error”.

In a statement, they said: “[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

According to the MailOnline, the Dutch version of the book named a member of the Royal family who allegedly questioned the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son before he was born.

In March 2021, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview that a member of the Royal family had raised “concerns” about Archie’s skin colour.

The couple refused to reveal who had made the comments at the time.

Scobie has told Dutch media that he did not mention the person’s name in his new book.

He told the chatshow RTL Boulevard: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, the publisher will correct them.

“I wrote the English version. There was no version from me in which names were mentioned.”

Reports suggest a page taken from an advance review copy of the book, which was sent to Dutch journalists, apparently reveals the royal’s identity.

The book claims that Meghan previously wrote a letter to King Charles, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, expressing her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family.

According to Scobie, the letters revealed the identity of two people that allegedly aired “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin.

In the book, he added: “Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

The 42-year-old has denied he interviewed Harry or Meghan for the book, but has confirmed they have “mutual friends”.

During a recent interview with The Times, he said: “I have mutual friends with [Meghan], and that definitely helps with getting information and breaking details.”