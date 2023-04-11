Gardaí warn of road closures ahead of US President Joe Biden’s trip to Ireland

An Garda Síochána have warned of road closures ahead of US President Joe Biden’s trip to Ireland this week.

The 80-year-old will journey to Belfast, Louth, Dublin and Mayo during his visit, which will mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

In a statement, the Gardaí said: “In general, traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised and minimal.”

“However, the public can expect localised road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts over the course of the 12th – 15th April, 2023.”

A number of traffic measures have been implemented in Dublin this for security reasons, including:

Monday – Saturday: Parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street

Tuesday – Saturday: Earlsfort Terrace closed to traffic, pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only

Wednesday, 5pm – Thursday, 5pm: Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic and pedestrians (with arrangements in place for local access only)

Details on further local road closures, parking restrictions and traffic diversions for Louth, Dublin and Mayo will be published in the coming days.

The statement continued: “An Garda Síochána are working to ensure that the nature and scale of our policing and security operation continues to be proportionate to the need to protect everyone’s safety.”

“Our objective is to continue to share as much information with the public where necessary as soon as we are in a position to do so. We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation.”

